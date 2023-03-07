GNOME Shell & Mutter 44 Release Candidates Bring Last Minute Changes

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 7 March 2023 at 07:00 AM EST. 12 Comments
GNOME
The GNOME Shell and Mutter release candidates ahead of this month's GNOME 44 desktop update are now available for testing.

GNOME 44.rc as the release candidate desktop is due out this week ahead of the official GNOME 44.0 debut in two weeks. With the GNOME Shell 44 release candidate some of the last minute changes include no longer using GTK for the system tray support and getting rid of GTK use in most of the compositor process. There is also a memory leak fix and various other fixes.

The GNOME Mutter 44 release candidate changes are a bit heavier and include changes such as:

- Removing legacy OpenGL driver support.

- Dropping the last remnants of GTK3 use.

- Restoring the zero-copy fast path for XWayland full-screen windows like full-screen games.

- Experimental option for exposing HDR modes.

- Implementing the Wayland fractional scale protocol.

- Improving the default scale factor selection.

- Managing kernel mode-setting (KMS) updates more asynchronously.

- Removing support for window shading.

- Fixing partial updates on offscreen rotated screens.

- Improving XWayland RandR emulation compatibility.

- Fixing XWayland focus regressions.

- Various crash fixes along with other random fixes.

Meanwhile not making it for the GNOME 44 cycle is the long out-of-tree work led by Canonical/Ubuntu for the triple buffering optimization.
12 Comments
Related News
GNOME 44 Mutter Adds fractional_scale_v1 Wayland Support
GNOME's Mutter Lands Experimental Code For HDR Modes
GNOME Shell & Mutter Complete Their Migration Away From GTK3
GNOME's Mutter Drops Legacy OpenGL Driver Support
Ubuntu 23.04 & Debian Prepare For Updated GNOME Triple Buffering Optimization
GNOME Shell & Mutter 44 Beta Released With Many Changes
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Preparing "openSIL" For Open-Source Silicon Initialization With Coreboot
Linux 6.3 Adds Thunderbolt/USB4 DisplayPort Bandwidth Allocation Mode
GNOME Shell & Mutter Complete Their Migration Away From GTK3
Godot 4.0 Stable Released As Major Step Forward For Open-Source Game Engines
Steam On Linux Marketshare Percentage Dipped In February
Linux 6.3 Improvements Yield Better Chances Of Successfully Compiling The Kernel With ~32GB RAM
Linux's VGEM Kernel Driver Being Rewritten In Rust
FFmpeg 6.0 Released With NVIDIA NVENC AV1, VA-API Improvements