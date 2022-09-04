GNOME Shell & Mutter 43 Release Candidates Bring Last Minute Changes

The release candidates are out today for the GNOME Shell and Mutter updates ahead of this month's GNOME 43 desktop debut.

While past the various freezes, the GNOME Shell and Mutter "43.rc" releases do bring some notable last minute changes. The Mutter 43 release candidate includes changes such as:

- Remembering of monitor scaling when switching configurations.

- Embedding the Wayland output name into screencast streams.

- Support for the max BPC connector property in addressing monitor issues.

- Improved heuristics for fallback monitor modes.

- Color management is now handled by Mutter rather than the GNOME-Settings-Daemon.

- Support for scanout of offscreen rotated-views.

- Avoid swapping redundant portions of buffers on-screen.

- NVIDIA with GBM now uses the atomic mode-setting path.

- Many crash and memory leak fixes along with other general bug fixes.

The full list of Mutter 43.rc changes can be found via this commit.

GNOME Shell 43 release candidate includes changes such as:

- Tweaking the quick settings appearance.

- Improved handling of recurring events.

- Working around a PipeWire regression for screencasts.

- Various other bug fixes, including memory leak fixes.

More details on the GNOME Shell 43.rc changes via this commit.

The GNOME 43.rc state marks the hard code freeze period beginning. The GNOME 43.0 stable release is expected to happen on 21 September.
