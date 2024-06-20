GNOME Shell Accent Color Support Merged For GNOME 47
In addition to Mutter seeing Wayland DRM lease protocol support merged, another long-in-development patch series hit GNOME Shell this morning: accent color support!
Following XDG-Desktop-Portal adding accent color support last year as well as KDE Plasma 6 supporting the accent color handling, GNOME Shell now honors it too. This GNOME Shell support paired with the GNOME Settings integration allows users to select an accent color to use as part of their desktop experience.
The libadwaita integration of accent color support was also merged yesterday.
The GNOME Shell accent color support merge request was open for the past year by Alice Mikhaylenko while has now cleared the finish line for the GNOME 47 desktop release due out in September.
Add A Comment