GNOME Shell Accent Color Support Merged For GNOME 47

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 20 June 2024 at 10:38 AM EDT. Add A Comment
GNOME
In addition to Mutter seeing Wayland DRM lease protocol support merged, another long-in-development patch series hit GNOME Shell this morning: accent color support!

Following XDG-Desktop-Portal adding accent color support last year as well as KDE Plasma 6 supporting the accent color handling, GNOME Shell now honors it too. This GNOME Shell support paired with the GNOME Settings integration allows users to select an accent color to use as part of their desktop experience.

GNOME accent color settings


The libadwaita integration of accent color support was also merged yesterday.

The GNOME Shell accent color support merge request was open for the past year by Alice Mikhaylenko while has now cleared the finish line for the GNOME 47 desktop release due out in September.
Add A Comment
Related News
GNOME Merges Wayland DRM Lease Protocol For Better VR Handling
GNOME Software To Better Support NVIDIA's Proprietary Linux Driver
GNOME Papers Document Viewer Making Progress As GTK4-Based Evince Fork
GNOME OS Continues Seeing New Features, New GNOME App for Viewing 3D Models
GNOME Shares Update On Sovereign Tech Fund & Other Development Funding
GNOME Continues Working On New Installer, "Major Issue" With STF
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux's New DRM Panic "Blue Screen of Death" In Action
Linus Torvalds Throws Down The Hammer: Extensible Scheduler "sched_ext" In Linux 6.11
Ubuntu Talks Up A RISC-V Octa-Core Laptop
Apple M4 Support Added To The LLVM Compiler, Confirming Its ISA Capabilities
NVIDIA Exploring Ways To Better Support An Upstream Kernel Driver
KDE Receives New Human Interface Guidelines For 2024
Systemd 256.1 Fixes "systemd-tmpfiles" Unexpectedly Deleting Your /home Directory
Wine Staging 9.11 Released With A Patch For A 17 Year Old Bug Report