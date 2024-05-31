GNOME Shares Update On Sovereign Tech Fund & Other Development Funding

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 31 May 2024 at 09:55 PM EDT. 5 Comments
GNOME
Expressed last week was a "major issue" from the GNOME Foundation side with regard to the Sovereign Tech Fund partnership for funding a number of useful improvements to the GNOME software stack just as Germany's STF has been doing to a number of other prominent open-source projects. While there still aren't many clear public details on this "major issue", a Friday night update from the GNOME side seems to indicate all is well and they are also embarking on additional development funding initiatives.

Tonight's post on the GNOME website is entitled "Exciting Updates on the GNOME Development Initiative and Sovereign Tech Fund" with the key takeaways being:
- The contracted work continues to progress, and the Sovereign Tech Fund is very encouraged by what has been accomplished to date.
- The areas of work currently being funded by STF are planned to continue and to be strengthened and expanded as part of our new, permanent GNOME Development Initiative, as described in our draft strategic plan: foundation.gnome.org/strategicplan
- The Foundation is reorganizing the project and hiring an additional program manager to work with current managers on the new Initiative. We are finalizing a contract for transitional work with the new manager and will make a formal announcement next week.
- We hope to significantly increase the amount of development work happening through the Initiative with a process that allows community suggestions for needed work and an application process for grants for proposed work.
- The Foundation recently applied to the Open Tech Fund to strengthen the Initiative, including proposing to hire a permanent full-time program manager and to invest in other important work to support our community
- The Foundation will apply for a new round of contract funding when the Sovereign Tech Fund reopens for applications in mid-June.
- We have launched the GNOME Development Fund, which will raise additional support from the community to fuel the development work possible through the Initiative. Starting immediately, all donations made through the Fund will build the Initiative. This Fund page will continue to develop, with counters, a backer list, tiered benefits for backers at differing levels, and badges coming next. Donate today to support the future of GNOME.

So at least from today's update at face value, all seems well with the important Sovereign Tech Fund partnership... But no clarity over the "major issue" expressed last week. In any event for those interested can find this brief status update on GNOME.org.
5 Comments
Related News
GNOME Continues Working On New Installer, "Major Issue" With STF
GNOME Publishes Draft Of Five-Year Strategic Plan
GNOME Shell & Mutter Broke Their Good Faith With Ubuntu
GNOME OS Working On A New Installer & Other Enhancements To Make It More Practical
GNOME 47 Aims For Release On 18 September
GNOME Took In $556k Last Year While Spending $675.9k
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Amazon Cloud Traffic Is Suffocating Fedora's Mirrors
Microsoft Rolling Out New Windows Subsystem For Linux "WSL" Features For 2024
Memory Sealing "mseal" System Call Merged For Linux 6.10
GNOME Shell & Mutter Broke Their Good Faith With Ubuntu
KDE Plasma 6.1 Beta Released With Wayland Explicit Sync, Input Capture Portal & More
Linux 6.10-rc1 Kernel Released With Many New Features
Linux 6.10 Improves AMD ROCm Compute Support For "Small" Ryzen APUs
Coreboot 24.05 Released With 25 More Platforms - Including The Framework 13 AMD