GNOME Shares Update On Sovereign Tech Fund & Other Development Funding
Tonight's post on the GNOME website is entitled "Exciting Updates on the GNOME Development Initiative and Sovereign Tech Fund" with the key takeaways being:
- The contracted work continues to progress, and the Sovereign Tech Fund is very encouraged by what has been accomplished to date.
- The areas of work currently being funded by STF are planned to continue and to be strengthened and expanded as part of our new, permanent GNOME Development Initiative, as described in our draft strategic plan: foundation.gnome.org/strategicplan
- The Foundation is reorganizing the project and hiring an additional program manager to work with current managers on the new Initiative. We are finalizing a contract for transitional work with the new manager and will make a formal announcement next week.
- We hope to significantly increase the amount of development work happening through the Initiative with a process that allows community suggestions for needed work and an application process for grants for proposed work.
- The Foundation recently applied to the Open Tech Fund to strengthen the Initiative, including proposing to hire a permanent full-time program manager and to invest in other important work to support our community
- The Foundation will apply for a new round of contract funding when the Sovereign Tech Fund reopens for applications in mid-June.
- We have launched the GNOME Development Fund, which will raise additional support from the community to fuel the development work possible through the Initiative. Starting immediately, all donations made through the Fund will build the Initiative. This Fund page will continue to develop, with counters, a backer list, tiered benefits for backers at differing levels, and badges coming next. Donate today to support the future of GNOME.
So at least from today's update at face value, all seems well with the important Sovereign Tech Fund partnership... But no clarity over the "major issue" expressed last week. In any event for those interested can find this brief status update on GNOME.org.