GNOME Project Handbook Launches To Help New Contributors
The GNOME project has announced the GNOME Project Handbook as a new resource for helping new developers/contributors get involved with this open-source desktop environment.
The GNOME Project Handbook is intended to serve as a centralized location for learning about issue management, the GNOME release process, development guidelines, and related resources for those wanting to get involved with upstream GNOME developer.
The GNOME Project Handbook covers previously undocumented areas or that were strewn across their Wiki and other areas while now is conveniently located in this one handbook.
The GNOME Project Handbook was announced this morning and will continue to be iterated on to be more helpful for newcomers and filling in any remaining gaps in documentation.
Those wanting to checkout the GNOME Project Handbook can find it at handbook.gnome.org.
