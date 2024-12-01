GNOME User Sharing Ported From C To Rust, libadwaita Adds Adaptive Preview Mode

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 21 December 2024 at 06:21 AM EST. 12 Comments
GNOME
It's not only KDE seeing nice improvements ahead of the holidays but GNOME developers were also busy this week preparing new improvements to their open-source desktop stack. There's been some rather exciting changes on the GNOME front as we prepare to cap off the year.

This Week in GNOME is out with their latest issue to detail the interesting GNOME changes for the past week. Some of the GNOME excitement this week included:

- The GNOME User Sharing service for easy-to-use, user-level file sharing has been ported over from the C programming language to using the Rust programming language. The Rust version of GNOME User Sharing offers the same features as before but with better security.

- GNOME LocalSearch has a significant improvement in dealing with very large folders. Memory usage is now much lower for large folders for this LocalSearch file-system indexer.

- Libadwaita has added an Adaptive Preview mode in the GTK Inspector. This is useful for testing layouts on smaller screen sizes and more.

- GNOME Software landed its systemd-sysupdate plugin. This in turn was one of the last stepping stones to complete the migration of GNOME OS from using OSTree to systemd-sysupdate.

- GNOME Calendar has a modernized layout and adaptive calendar selector.

GNOME Calendar


More details on all the great changes to the GNOME desktop stack for the week via This Week In GNOME.
12 Comments
Related News
GNOME 48 Mutter To Enjoy Improved Cursor Scaling For Wine Wayland & More
Resources System Monitoring App For GNOME Now Displays NPU Usage
GNOME Mutter Switches To High Priority KMS Thread To Avoid Crashes
GNOME Mutter Lands Improved GPU Selection Logic For Laptops
GNOME Making Progress On Full-Featured USB Portal For Flatpaks
GNOME Triple Buffering May Need To Be Re-Engineered - Helping NVIDIA Performance
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux Fixing A "Hilarious/Revolting Performance Regression" Around Intel KVM Virtualization
Linux 6.6.66 LTS Kernel Released With New Hardware Support & Many Fixes
System76 Releases Updated AMD Ryzen Linux Laptop
KDE Plasma 6.3 Delivers Much Better Fractional Scaling, Clipboard Using SQLite
Linux 6.13 Is A Great Holiday Gift For AMD Systems With Many New Features
Xfce 4.20 Desktop Released With Wayland Improvements & New Features
NVIDIA Launches $249 "Gen AI Supercomputer" With Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit
Patches Posted For Review Adding COBOL Frontend To GCC Compiler