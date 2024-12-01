GNOME User Sharing Ported From C To Rust, libadwaita Adds Adaptive Preview Mode
It's not only KDE seeing nice improvements ahead of the holidays but GNOME developers were also busy this week preparing new improvements to their open-source desktop stack. There's been some rather exciting changes on the GNOME front as we prepare to cap off the year.
This Week in GNOME is out with their latest issue to detail the interesting GNOME changes for the past week. Some of the GNOME excitement this week included:
- The GNOME User Sharing service for easy-to-use, user-level file sharing has been ported over from the C programming language to using the Rust programming language. The Rust version of GNOME User Sharing offers the same features as before but with better security.
- GNOME LocalSearch has a significant improvement in dealing with very large folders. Memory usage is now much lower for large folders for this LocalSearch file-system indexer.
- Libadwaita has added an Adaptive Preview mode in the GTK Inspector. This is useful for testing layouts on smaller screen sizes and more.
- GNOME Software landed its systemd-sysupdate plugin. This in turn was one of the last stepping stones to complete the migration of GNOME OS from using OSTree to systemd-sysupdate.
- GNOME Calendar has a modernized layout and adaptive calendar selector.
More details on all the great changes to the GNOME desktop stack for the week via This Week In GNOME.
