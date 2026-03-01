GNOME OS Switches To KMSCON Enabled By Default
GNOME OS as the Linux-based distribution that serves as the leading-edge, reference platform of GNOME desktop development is now using KMSCON by default.
Similar to Fedora's plans for using KMSCON in place of the in-kernel VT console code, which ended up being delayed to Fedora 45, GNOME OS is now using KMSCON by default.
KMSCON is now being used by GNOME OS in place of the Linux kernel VTs. The new solution is a lot more configurable and running from user-space while leveraging the KMS/DRM interfaces.
Confirmation of GNOME OS using KMSCON by default was shared as part of This Week in GNOME. Ahead of next week's GNOME 50 release, there was also an update shared on the GNOME Files (Nautilus) file management improvements in GNOME 50, improved signatures support on the way for the Papers document viewer, Libadwaita 1.9 released this week, and RussCon 0.9.15 is now available.
Also making its debut this week with its first stable release is Vinyl, yet another music player for the the GNOME desktop. Vinyl is written in the Rust programming language, uses the Relm4 GUI library, and available in Flathub form.
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