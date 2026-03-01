GNOME OS Switches To KMSCON Enabled By Default

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 14 March 2026 at 06:20 AM EDT. 12 Comments
GNOME
GNOME OS as the Linux-based distribution that serves as the leading-edge, reference platform of GNOME desktop development is now using KMSCON by default.

Similar to Fedora's plans for using KMSCON in place of the in-kernel VT console code, which ended up being delayed to Fedora 45, GNOME OS is now using KMSCON by default.

KMSCON is now being used by GNOME OS in place of the Linux kernel VTs. The new solution is a lot more configurable and running from user-space while leveraging the KMS/DRM interfaces.

Confirmation of GNOME OS using KMSCON by default was shared as part of This Week in GNOME. Ahead of next week's GNOME 50 release, there was also an update shared on the GNOME Files (Nautilus) file management improvements in GNOME 50, improved signatures support on the way for the Papers document viewer, Libadwaita 1.9 released this week, and RussCon 0.9.15 is now available.

Vinyl music player


Also making its debut this week with its first stable release is Vinyl, yet another music player for the the GNOME desktop. Vinyl is written in the Rust programming language, uses the Relm4 GUI library, and available in Flathub form.
12 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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