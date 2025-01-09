GNOME Mutter Merges Support For Wayland Timing & Queuing Protocols

After being in development the past year, merged today to Mutter Git ahead of GNOME 48 is support for the Wayland timing and queueing protocols.GNOME's Mutter now has support merged for making use of Wayland commit-timing and commit-queue protocols for allowing clients to schedule future surface updates and making use of FIFO (First in First Out) commit semantics.The Wayland commit-timing protocol is for adding presentation time information at commit time. This is one of the protocols backed by Valve and for informing the compositor about content updates that should be presented as closely as possible to, but not before, a specified time. The commit-queue protocol is used for advanced presentation modes like FIFO with Vulkan API use.

After some 249 commits over the past year on the Mutter merge request for enabling the Wayland timing and queuing protocol support, overnight this code was merged. More details for those interested via the merge request . GNOME 48 will be out in mid-March with this code and many other nice improvements.