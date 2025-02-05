GNOME Mutter 48 Beta Released With HDR Bits, Gdctl Utility

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 5 February 2025 at 06:22 AM EST. 2 Comments
GNOME
The GNOME Mutter 48 compositor beta is now available for testing as part of this week's GNOME 48 beta milestone.

This is a pretty darn exciting GNOME Mutter update with it adding the HDR support pieces on its side of the puzzle for handling High Dynamic Range displays. Mutter now allows configuring HDR via the DisplayConfig D-Bus API that can be toggled with the GNOME Control Center in GNOME 48:

GNOME HDR


Mutter 48 Beta also adds the new GNOME Display Control Utility as "gdctl" for easily adjusting some display/monitor settings from the command-line. This works using the GNOME D-Bus API and thus works fine under Wayland.

GNOME Mutter 48 Beta has also changed its cursor updates to be done via the frame clock in virtual monitors, synchronizing the device enabled state when adding a device, accessible state tracking in Clutter, two crash fixes, and other bug fixes and improvements.

More details on the Mutter 48 Beta release via the GNOME GitLab.
2 Comments
Related News
GNOME 48 Lands HDR Support Bits At The Last Minute
GNOME Text Editor Gains A Sidebar, GTK's Android Backend & Other Excitement This Week
GTK's X11 Backend Now Deprecated, Planned For Removal In GTK 5
GNOME 48 Switches Over To "Adwaita Sans" As Default Font
GNOME Display Control Utility "gdctl" Merged For GNOME 48
GNOME Triple Buffering Now Works With Direct Scanout & VRR
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux's Sole Wireless/WiFi Driver Maintainer Is Stepping Down
Linux 6.14 With Rust: "We Are Almost At The 'Write A Real Driver In Rust' Stage Now"
Completed NTSYNC Driver Merged For Linux 6.14: "Should Make Many SteamOS Users Happy"
X.Org / FreeDesktop.org Encounters New Cloud Crisis: Needs New Infrastructure Very Soon
GTK's X11 Backend Now Deprecated, Planned For Removal In GTK 5
KDE Plasma 6.3: "It's Looking Pretty Good!"
GNOME 48 Switches Over To "Adwaita Sans" As Default Font
Arch Linux Powered CachyOS Updated With Propeller-Optimized Kernel