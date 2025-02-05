GNOME Mutter 48 Beta Released With HDR Bits, Gdctl Utility
The GNOME Mutter 48 compositor beta is now available for testing as part of this week's GNOME 48 beta milestone.
This is a pretty darn exciting GNOME Mutter update with it adding the HDR support pieces on its side of the puzzle for handling High Dynamic Range displays. Mutter now allows configuring HDR via the DisplayConfig D-Bus API that can be toggled with the GNOME Control Center in GNOME 48:
Mutter 48 Beta also adds the new GNOME Display Control Utility as "gdctl" for easily adjusting some display/monitor settings from the command-line. This works using the GNOME D-Bus API and thus works fine under Wayland.
GNOME Mutter 48 Beta has also changed its cursor updates to be done via the frame clock in virtual monitors, synchronizing the device enabled state when adding a device, accessible state tracking in Clutter, two crash fixes, and other bug fixes and improvements.
More details on the Mutter 48 Beta release via the GNOME GitLab.
