GNOME Image Viewer Adds Image Editing Support
The GNOME Image Viewer has merged initial support for basic image editing capabilities into the application.
The default GNOME Image Viewer "Loupe" now has basic image editing capabilities to complement its range of other modern features. GNOME developer Sophie Herold worked on this image editing support to be able to crop, rotate, and flip images within the application itself rather than having to resort to GIMP or other alternative image editing capabilities for this basic edit support.
At the moment this image editing support within the GNOME Image Viewer is limited to PNG image files but support for JPEG files is currently being worked on as is working on other editing functionality.
The initial image editing support for the GNOME Image Viewer came via this merge.
Over at This Week in GNOME are more details on this image editing support plus other GNOME app improvements like a big update to Fractal as the Rust-based Matrix messaging app.
