GNOME Mutter GPU Reset Recovery Becoming A Reality

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 3 July 2026 at 08:48 PM EDT. 33 Comments
GNOME
While typically quite rare encountering a GPU reset under Linux in most conditions, currently if encountering one under GNOME your session gets wiped out. But thanks to a Google Summer of Code "GSoC" project this year, GNOME's Mutter compositor is finally seeing real GPU reset recovery handling.

Student developer Toluwaleke Ogundipe has been working on robust GPU reset recovery for GNOME Mutter as part of Google Summer of Code via OpenGL's GL_EXT_robustness extension and similar infrastructure. He's put out a lengthy blog post outlining his work thus far on GPU reset recovery for GNOME and it's beginning to work!

Toluwaleke has been working on the proper integration for GPU reset recovery in Mutter and has reached the point where the Mutter compositor can survive a GPU reset with the session remaining stable. Windows update correctly, input becomes responsive again, and the session not crashing or freezing.

GNOME Mutter reset recovery demo


But still to address is the frame-buffer recreation not being automatic yet and the desktop background being rendered incorrectly plus some residual OpenGL errors. These items and others are still being worked on before submitting a merge request for hopeful upstream integration.

Those wishing to learn more about this GNOME Mutter GPU reset recovery work can see this blog post for the current status.
33 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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