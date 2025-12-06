New Rule Forbids GNOME Shell Extensions Made Using AI Generated Code
The GNOME.org Extensions hosting for GNOME Shell extensions will no longer accept new contributions with AI-generated code. A new rule has been added to their review guidelines to forbid AI-generated code.
Due to the growing number of SNOME Shell extensions looking to appear on extensions.gnome.org that were generated using AI, it's now prohibited. The new rule in their guidelines note that AI-generated code will be explicitly rejected:
"Extensions must not be AI-generated
While it is not prohibited to use AI as a learning aid or a development tool (i.e. code completions), extension developers should be able to justify and explain the code they submit, within reason.
Submissions with large amounts of unnecessary code, inconsistent code style, imaginary API usage, comments serving as LLM prompts, or other indications of AI-generated output will be rejected."
This blog post by GNOME developer Javad Rahmatzadeh outlines the growing number of AI-generated extensions they had been seeing for inclusion on extensions.gnome.org (EGO) and thus set the new rule to forbid such AI-generated code moving forward. Users can use AI to generate their own local GNOME Shell extension but they will not be accepted to extensions.gnome.org for easy consumption by other GNOME users.
This Week in GNOME outlined some new (non-AI) GNOME Shell extensions activity such as the Adaptive Brightness extension now supporting GNOME 49's new brightness slider behavior and a new All-In-One Clipboard release.
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