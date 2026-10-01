GNOME Now Has An Established RFC Process, GNOME OS Continues Improving

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 31 October 2026 at 06:10 AM EDT. 1 Comment
GNOME
In recent weeks GNOME developers have been discussing a formal Request For Comments "RFC" process for solving major technical questions and changes to GNOME. This formalized process for succeeding their ad-hoc processes up to now has reached consensus.

GNOME stakeholders have reached a consensus on this RFC process led by Sophie Herold. This will help formalize and ease the discussions moving forward for major project questions/changes. Those wanting to view GNOME's RFC process can read it in full via the GNOME RFCs repo.

This week the GNOME project also saw enhancements to its Nautilus "Files" file manager, GNOME Software is now more efficient with its icon handling and loading of remote assets, and GNOME Calendar also continues to be improved upon. Lower down the stack, GLib now has support for XDG Intents for letting applications register themselves in supporting opening commands in a terminal and handling certain URI schemes.

GNOME OS meanwhile now enables the LDAC codec for their PipeWire builds, Zswap fixes have been merged, the extra-codecs feature is now enabled by default, and there have been NVIDIA improvements to make NVIDIA graphics work with Snap applications and adapting their firmware for the NVIDIA R615 driver.

More details on these latest GNOME and GNOME OS enhancements via This Week in GNOME.
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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