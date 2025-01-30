GNOME Display Control Utility "gdctl" Merged For GNOME 48

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 30 January 2025 at 11:20 AM EST. 2 Comments
GNOME
Just ahead of the GNOME 48 feature freeze this weekend, gdctl has been merged into GNOME's Mutter as the GNOME Display Control Utility.

GNOME's gdctl can be used from the command-line for finding out all the active monitor configuration details. This also allows setting of monitor configuration options too from gdctl.

Yes, it's akin to the likes of xrandr and other X11 utilities but there that support is limited to the X.Org Server... GNOME's gdctl works with the Mutter compositor both on X11 and under Wayland. This could theoretically be supported by other compositors too but requires them supporting the "org.gnome.Mutter.DisplayConfig" D-Bus API. Gdctl is an alternative to GNOME's existing GUI-driven display settings.

gdctl merge request


The gdctl also allows setting monitor configuration options for one-time or persistent across reboots/sessions, adjusting the display scaling and display transformations, and all of the other common options one would expect.

This merge request of the now-merged code for GNOME 48's Mutter lays out all of the current gdctl get/set options for interacting with this CLI display control utility.
2 Comments
Related News
GNOME Triple Buffering Now Works With Direct Scanout & VRR
GNOME Showtime Video Player Won't Be Ready Until GNOME 49
GNOME 48 Alpha Released With Many New Features
GNOME Snapshot Can Now Read QR Codes, Flatpak 1.16 Brings More Features
Triple Buffering Support Updated Against Latest GNOME 48 Code
GNOME 48 Desktop Introducing An Official Audio Player: Decibels
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Announces Open-Source DocumentDB NoSQL Database
ISD: A New Interactive Way For systemd Management
Much Faster Suspend & Resume For Some Systems With Linux 6.14
AMD Announces The AMDGPU Composition Stack "ACS" For Advanced Linux Desktop Features
Completed NTSYNC Driver Merged For Linux 6.14: "Should Make Many SteamOS Users Happy"
Several Linux DRM Drivers Orphaned Due To Developer Health
Linux 6.14 With Rust: "We Are Almost At The 'Write A Real Driver In Rust' Stage Now"
Wine 10.0 Released With Native Wayland Support, Better HiDPI