GNOME Display Control Utility "gdctl" Merged For GNOME 48

Just ahead of the GNOME 48 feature freeze this weekend, gdctl has been merged into GNOME's Mutter as the GNOME Display Control Utility.GNOME's gdctl can be used from the command-line for finding out all the active monitor configuration details. This also allows setting of monitor configuration options too from gdctl.Yes, it's akin to the likes of xrandr and other X11 utilities but there that support is limited to the X.Org Server... GNOME's gdctl works with the Mutter compositor both on X11 and under Wayland. This could theoretically be supported by other compositors too but requires them supporting the "org.gnome.Mutter.DisplayConfig" D-Bus API. Gdctl is an alternative to GNOME's existing GUI-driven display settings.

The gdctl also allows setting monitor configuration options for one-time or persistent across reboots/sessions, adjusting the display scaling and display transformations, and all of the other common options one would expect. This merge request of the now-merged code for GNOME 48's Mutter lays out all of the current gdctl get/set options for interacting with this CLI display control utility.