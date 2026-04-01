GNOME-Aligned Amberol 2026.1 Music Player Released, Phosh Improves X11 Support
A few weeks past the GNOME 50 release and there continues to be a lot of ongoing GNOME app activity worth highlighting.
This Week in GNOME is out with its latest issue highlighting all the interesting GNOME developments. While not much to talk about on the GNOME core side this week, there continues to be interesting GNOME app developments.
Amberol 2026.1 was released this week as the latest feature update to this open-source music player. Amberol 2026.1 is building off the GNOME 50 runtime and also bring some UI enhancements and other improvements to this modern GNOME music player. Amberol 2026.1 is available via Flathub for those wanting to give the music player a try.
The Phosh Wayland shell for mobile devices is out with a new release. Phosh 0.54 improved its X11 support as well as making its docing mode "more fun to use" with apps like Emacs.
GNOME User Documentation meanwhile is the latest project adapted to using the Meson build system.
More details on this week's GNOME development activities via This Week in GNOME.
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