GNOME's AI Assistant Newelle Adds Llama.cpp Support, Command Execution Tool

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 24 January 2026 at 06:19 AM EST. 13 Comments
GNOME
Newlle as a virtual AI assistant for the GNOME desktop with API integration for Google Gemini, OpenAI, Groq, and also local LLMs is out with a new release. Newelle has been steadily expanding its AI integration and capabilities and with the new Newelle 1.2 are yet more capabilities for those wanting AI on the GNOME desktop.

The Newelle 1.2 release introduces Llama.cpp integration as well as support for using its different back-ends from CPUs to the device-specific GPU back-ends and also the notable Vulkan support. There is also a new model library in place for ollama and llama.cpp usage.

Newelle 1.2 overview


For those wanting AI integration with your documents on your file-system, there is now a new hybrid search feature that better handles document reading.

Sure to be controversial as well is a new command execution tool for those trusting AI to run commands on your local system.

Some of the other work includes introducing tool groups, improved MCP server handling, semantic memory handler, chat import/export, and other features.

More details on this updated optional AI assistant for GNOME can be found via This Week in GNOME. Newelle 1.2 can be downloaded from Flathub.
13 Comments
Related News
GNOME Mutter Lands Improvement For Reducing GPU Work While In Power Savings Mode
GNOME's New Local/Cloud AI Chat App Gains More Features
GNOME OS Preview Announced In Road Toward A Stable Release
GNOME Mutter Improves Damage Tracking For Secondary GPU Copy Buffers
Moose: GNOME Gains Another Local AI App Option
"Toolpak" Being Devised By GNOME OS Developers, Akin To Flatpak For Tools
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Several Linux Kernel Vulnerabilities Accidentally Posted To Public Kernel Mailing List
Linux's Early Boot-Time Physical Memory Allocator Sees Big Speed-Up: ~268s To ~50ms
New Wayland Protocol Proposed For VNC/Remote Software
Fedora 45 Hits A Second NO-GO: Not Releasing Until November
Linux 7.4 Block Updates Range From Floppy Disk Driver Fixes To Apple M4 NVMe Support
FAT32 File-System Seeing As Much As 265x Improvement With Linux 7.4
Linux 7.4 Workqueue Changes Bring A "10 To 100 Times Faster" Optimization
Borealis: Asahi Linux's Apple Silicon Mesa Vulkan Driver Forked For Vibe Coding