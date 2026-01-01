GNOME 50 Will Make Sure You Don't Use Your Computer Past Your Bedtime
As part of the GNOME Foundation funded Digital Wellbeing project, the GNOME Shell for GNOME 50 has merged options to prevent unlocking the desktop session past their bed time. The intent here is on rounding out GNOME's parental controls functionality.
As highlighted in This Week in GNOME, the GNOME Shell has landed the functionality to prevent unlocking your desktop when it's past your scheduled bedtime. Plus parents or others with control can extend their screen time via new options added.
It's noted these were the last remaining bits for the parent controls session limits integration into the GNOME Shell.
More details for those interested can be found via this merge that is now in place for GNOME 50. This week also saw new updates for the Turtle app for managing Git repositories within the Nautilus file manager, Rewaita for modifying Adwaita, and of course the GNOME 50 Alpha release.
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