GNOME 50 Will Make Sure You Don't Use Your Computer Past Your Bedtime

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 17 January 2026 at 05:42 AM EST. 59 Comments
GNOME
As part of the GNOME Foundation funded Digital Wellbeing project, the GNOME Shell for GNOME 50 has merged options to prevent unlocking the desktop session past their bed time. The intent here is on rounding out GNOME's parental controls functionality.

As highlighted in This Week in GNOME, the GNOME Shell has landed the functionality to prevent unlocking your desktop when it's past your scheduled bedtime. Plus parents or others with control can extend their screen time via new options added.

GNOME bed lock


It's noted these were the last remaining bits for the parent controls session limits integration into the GNOME Shell.

More details for those interested can be found via this merge that is now in place for GNOME 50. This week also saw new updates for the Turtle app for managing Git repositories within the Nautilus file manager, Rewaita for modifying Adwaita, and of course the GNOME 50 Alpha release.
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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