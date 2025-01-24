GNOME Showtime Video Player Won't Be Ready Until GNOME 49
While there are many exciting new features in the GNOME 48 Alpha as well as a new app with Decibels becoming the official audio player, there isn't a new official video player for this desktop release.
There was hope that the Showtime app would be ready to become the official GNOME Videos app for GNOME 48 but that didn't pan out and is now punted off to GNOME 49. GNOME Showtime is to ultimately replace the long outdated GNOME Totam video player software, but the timing didn't work out quite right for the GNOME 48 cycle.
Totem has been long unmaintained and still making use of the GTK3 toolkit. Showtime meanwhile is modern and actively developed.But due to the lack of a new GStreamer release to align with Showtime needs, its official debut is being pushed back to GNOME 49 in September.
GNOME developer Sophie Herold commented yesterday in the release engineering ticket:
"We had extended the deadline for Showtime to the 24th. But it is not clear if there will be a new release of GStreamer with the needed features in time for GNOME 48. There are also still other open blockers regarding subtitles.
Therefore, Showtime will not make it into GNOME 48. The new deadline is GNOME 49 alpha."
So look for Showtime becoming the official GNOME Videos app with GNOME 49 in September barring any other issues from arising.
While not receiving the official blessing for GNOME 48, those wanting to try out the Showtime video player right now can easily do so via Showtime via Flathub.
