GNOME 48 Now Allows Grouping Notifications By App
While the GNOME 48 feature and UI freezes went into effect just a little more than one week ago, a freeze exception was granted for merging support in GNOME Shell for grouping notifications on a per-app basis.
Merged today for GNOME Shell 48 is notifications: Implement per app grouping. This code has been one year in the making for allowing grouping of notifications by app. This code has been revised a lot over the past year and now finally ready to go with GNOME 48.
With the feature freeze in effect for GNOME 48, a UI freeze break was requested and granted. As this code only affects the GNOME Shell notification drawer without risking regressions elsewhere while also fixing some long-standing usability issues, the freeze break was granted.
Here are some screenshots from that feature break request showing the grouped notifications per app as well as expanding the notifications:
Look for this refinement to be part of next month's big GNOME 48 desktop release.
15 Comments