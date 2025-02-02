GNOME 48 Lands HDR Support Bits At The Last Minute

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 2 February 2025 at 06:55 AM EST. 24 Comments
GNOME
On Saturday was the GNOME 48 feature freeze and landing during the final moments of this feature development period was new High Dynamic Range (HDR) code for Mutter and the toggling within the GNOME Control Center.

On the Mutter side was Configure HDR via ApplyMonitors with that code from Red Hat's Jonas Ådahl. This new Mutter code replaces the experimental property previously available for HDR. This also allows enabling HDR support via gdctl with the "--color-mode bt2100" option. The gdctl tool itself was just merged this week as a new command line tool for controlling displays on the GNOME desktop.

Over on the GNOME Control Center side was merging Add HDR configuration for allowing HDR support with BT.2100 color space mode to be easily enabled via the GUI:

GNOME HDR toggle


Very exciting to see this latest HDR display work and all of the other last-minute features for GNOME 48 that will be releasing as stable in March. GNOME 48 in turn will be used by the likes of Fedora Workstation 42 and Ubuntu 25.04.
24 Comments
Related News
GNOME Text Editor Gains A Sidebar, GTK's Android Backend & Other Excitement This Week
GTK's X11 Backend Now Deprecated, Planned For Removal In GTK 5
GNOME 48 Switches Over To "Adwaita Sans" As Default Font
GNOME Display Control Utility "gdctl" Merged For GNOME 48
GNOME Triple Buffering Now Works With Direct Scanout & VRR
GNOME Showtime Video Player Won't Be Ready Until GNOME 49
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux's Sole Wireless/WiFi Driver Maintainer Is Stepping Down
Microsoft Announces Open-Source DocumentDB NoSQL Database
ISD: A New Interactive Way For systemd Management
Linux 6.14 With Rust: "We Are Almost At The 'Write A Real Driver In Rust' Stage Now"
Completed NTSYNC Driver Merged For Linux 6.14: "Should Make Many SteamOS Users Happy"
Much Faster Suspend & Resume For Some Systems With Linux 6.14
X.Org / FreeDesktop.org Encounters New Cloud Crisis: Needs New Infrastructure Very Soon
Linux Patches Allow Sharing PTEs Between Processes - Can Mean Significant RAM Savings