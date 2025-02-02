GNOME 48 Lands HDR Support Bits At The Last Minute
On Saturday was the GNOME 48 feature freeze and landing during the final moments of this feature development period was new High Dynamic Range (HDR) code for Mutter and the toggling within the GNOME Control Center.
On the Mutter side was Configure HDR via ApplyMonitors with that code from Red Hat's Jonas Ådahl. This new Mutter code replaces the experimental property previously available for HDR. This also allows enabling HDR support via gdctl with the "--color-mode bt2100" option. The gdctl tool itself was just merged this week as a new command line tool for controlling displays on the GNOME desktop.
Over on the GNOME Control Center side was merging Add HDR configuration for allowing HDR support with BT.2100 color space mode to be easily enabled via the GUI:
Very exciting to see this latest HDR display work and all of the other last-minute features for GNOME 48 that will be releasing as stable in March. GNOME 48 in turn will be used by the likes of Fedora Workstation 42 and Ubuntu 25.04.
24 Comments