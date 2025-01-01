GNOME Image Viewer Now Editing JPEGs, Other GNOME 48 Progress
GNOME 48 is moving along with the GNOME 48 Alpha packages due this weekend followed by the beta in early February. GNOME 48 is still making good progress in its goal to release on 19 March.
This Week in GNOME is out with its latest issue to highlight all of the interesting GNOME developments for the week. Some of the GNOME highlights for this first full week of 2025 include:
- GNOME Keyring has finally moved to using the Meson build system and dropping Autotools support.
- The Vala programming language documentation has moved off the old GNOME Wiki and onto a new documentation website.
- A few weeks back the GNOME Image Viewer added initial image editing support but was limited to PNG image files. Now there is support for editing both PNG and JPEG image files. Editing includes cropping, rotating, and flipping images.
- With libadwaita the adaptive preview mode has seen a number of updates:
More details on these changes and various app updates via This Week in GNOME.
