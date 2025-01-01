GNOME Snapshot Can Now Read QR Codes, Flatpak 1.16 Brings More Features
It was a busy week in the GNOME space with many packages checking in their "48.alpha" releases for the GNOME 48 Alpha milestone. Plus there has been some additional exciting GNOME developments for the week.
This Week in GNOME is out with their latest issue to highlight the interesting changes for the week to the GNOME desktop. Some of the highlights for this past week include:
- Flatpak 1.16 went stable with its support for Wayland security contexts, accessibility improvements, enhanced USB handling, and other features.
- The GNOME Snapshot application added support for reading QR codes.
- Libadwaita added more improvements around its adaptive preview mode.
- GNOME Maps has a redesigned user location marker.
- GNOME Settings has landed support for wellbeing and screen time support to limit your screen-time and/or remind you to take breaks.
- Refine 0.4 released as this alternative to GNOME Tweaks.
- Fractal 10.rc released as this Matrix messaging app for GNOME that is now OIDC aware and bringing other new features.
More details on all of these GNOME changes for the week via This Week in GNOME.
