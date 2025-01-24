GNOME 48 Alpha Released With Many New Features

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 24 January 2025 at 06:05 AM EST. 5 Comments
GNOME
The GNOME 48 Alpha release was issued this morning for helping to test this updated desktop environment debuting as stable in March.

There are a ton of exciting new features and improvements to find with the GNOME 48 desktop. Among the changes to check out right now with the GNOME 48 Alpha include:

- GNOME Snapshot can now read QR codes.

- Decibels as the official audio player of GNOME.

- Wayland timing and queuing protocols for Mutter.

- Screen Time support for GNOME Shell along with many other GNOME Shell and Mutter features.

- The GNOME Image Viewer can now edit images.

- The GNOME Epiphany web browser brings history dialog improvements and other refinements.

- New default wallpapers.

- GNOME Calendar has improvements to the event editor dialog.

- The GNOME Control Center has improvements to its power area and other additions.

- GNOME Remote Desktop is preparing for Vulkan and VA-API hardware acceleration.

- The Nautilus file manager has faster thumbnail loading.

GNOME 48 Alpha


More details on the GNOME 48 Alpha via the release announcement on GNOME.org Discourse. The GNOME 48 Beta is expected in early February while the release candidate will come at the start of March. GNOME 48.0 stable should be out on 19 March.
5 Comments
Related News
GNOME Showtime Video Player Won't Be Ready Until GNOME 49
GNOME Snapshot Can Now Read QR Codes, Flatpak 1.16 Brings More Features
Triple Buffering Support Updated Against Latest GNOME 48 Code
GNOME 48 Desktop Introducing An Official Audio Player: Decibels
GNOME Shell 48 Alpha Introduces Screen Time / Health Breaks, Mutter 48 Alpha Out Too
GNOME Image Viewer Now Editing JPEGs, Other GNOME 48 Progress
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Most Exciting Kernel Optimizations, New Hardware Support & Other Linux 6.13 Features
AMDGPU VirtIO Native Context Merged: Native AMD Driver Support Within Guest VMs
Fedora KDE Plasma Edition Aims To Appeal To Multimedia Enthusiasts & Content Creators
AMD Announces The AMDGPU Composition Stack "ACS" For Advanced Linux Desktop Features
Tiny Corp Nearing "Completely Sovereign" Compute Stack For AMD GPUs With Tinygrad
Many Exciting Features & New Hardware Support Expected For Linux 6.14
Linux 6.13 Released With AutoFDO + Propeller, AMD Changes & Broader Apple Support
More Rust Code Is Coming For Linux 6.14 Along With Hitting Another "Major Milestone"