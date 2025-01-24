GNOME 48 Alpha Released With Many New Features
The GNOME 48 Alpha release was issued this morning for helping to test this updated desktop environment debuting as stable in March.
There are a ton of exciting new features and improvements to find with the GNOME 48 desktop. Among the changes to check out right now with the GNOME 48 Alpha include:
- GNOME Snapshot can now read QR codes.
- Decibels as the official audio player of GNOME.
- Wayland timing and queuing protocols for Mutter.
- Screen Time support for GNOME Shell along with many other GNOME Shell and Mutter features.
- The GNOME Image Viewer can now edit images.
- The GNOME Epiphany web browser brings history dialog improvements and other refinements.
- New default wallpapers.
- GNOME Calendar has improvements to the event editor dialog.
- The GNOME Control Center has improvements to its power area and other additions.
- GNOME Remote Desktop is preparing for Vulkan and VA-API hardware acceleration.
- The Nautilus file manager has faster thumbnail loading.
More details on the GNOME 48 Alpha via the release announcement on GNOME.org Discourse. The GNOME 48 Beta is expected in early February while the release candidate will come at the start of March. GNOME 48.0 stable should be out on 19 March.
