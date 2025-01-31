GNOME 48 Switches Over To "Adwaita Sans" As Default Font

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 31 January 2025 at 12:45 PM EST. 8 Comments
GNOME
As another last minute change for GNOME 48 ahead of its feature freeze this weekend, the default font of the GNOME desktop has changed.

After a decade and a half of using Cantarell as the default font, GNOME 48 shifts over to using Adwaita Sans by default.

GNOME Adwaita Fonts


This merge today to gsettings-desktop-schemas switches over to using Adwaita Fonts by default. For those preferring Cantarell or another font, you still are free to modify the font used by GNOME to your desire -- this is just about what's found by default with upstream GNOME.

GNOME Adwaita Fonts merge request


Adwaita Fonts is a variation of the Inter font for Adwaita Sans. Adwaita Sans is hosted via this GNOME repository, including the TTF files for those wanting to try it out on your own. GNOME designers had previously been considering the use of Inter as their default interface font for the past nine months.

Tomorrow marks the UI, feature, and API/ABI freeze for GNOME 48 along with the GNOME 48 Beta release in the coming days. GNOME 48.0 stable should be out around 15 March.
8 Comments
Related News
GNOME Display Control Utility "gdctl" Merged For GNOME 48
GNOME Triple Buffering Now Works With Direct Scanout & VRR
GNOME Showtime Video Player Won't Be Ready Until GNOME 49
GNOME 48 Alpha Released With Many New Features
GNOME Snapshot Can Now Read QR Codes, Flatpak 1.16 Brings More Features
Triple Buffering Support Updated Against Latest GNOME 48 Code
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Announces Open-Source DocumentDB NoSQL Database
Linux's Sole Wireless/WiFi Driver Maintainer Is Stepping Down
ISD: A New Interactive Way For systemd Management
Linux 6.14 With Rust: "We Are Almost At The 'Write A Real Driver In Rust' Stage Now"
Much Faster Suspend & Resume For Some Systems With Linux 6.14
Completed NTSYNC Driver Merged For Linux 6.14: "Should Make Many SteamOS Users Happy"
Several Linux DRM Drivers Orphaned Due To Developer Health
x86 32-bit Operating Systems Aren't Dead Yet: New Linux Patches Improve 32-bit PAE