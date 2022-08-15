GNOME 43 Beta Released With More GTK 4 Porting, Other Desktop Improvements
The beta of GNOME 43 is now available for testing ahead of the stable release next month.
GNOME 43 Beta was just released with the latest batch of open-source desktop enhancements and more GTK 4 / Adwaita porting. Some of the GNOME 43 Beta highlights include:
- Faster start-up times and scrolling performance for the GNOME Calls app.
- Support for the dark color scheme with the DConf Editor.
- The Epiphany web browser removed PDF.js, adds various WebExtensions features, and other updates.
- GJS is shipping various new JavaScript features from SpiderMonkey 102.
- Adding the new GNOME 43 desktop backgrounds.
- GNOME Console has been ported to GTK 4 and Adwaita along with other improvements to this new GNOME Terminal replacement.
- WWAN 5G connection support to GNOME Control Center's Cellular area. There is also now support for privacy screen configurations from the GNOME Control Center.
- GNOME Initial Setup has been ported to GTK 4 and Adwaita.
- GNOME Logs has been ported to GTK 4.
- UI updates and other enhancements to GNOME Software.
- Many performance improvements around document loading in the GNOME Text Editor. There are also desktop integration improvements, UI re-coloring improvements, and more.
- The Nautilus file manager has seen improvements for main window elements on smaller screen sizes, plug-in changes, modernizing the properties window, and other tweaking.
- GNOME Mutter improvements including direct scanout improvements, high resolution scroll wheel support, single pixel buffer support on Wayland, and more.
- GNOME Shell improvements including better overview animation performance, improved app grid navigation, improved on-screen keyboard, and more.
Downloads and more details on the GNOME 43 Beta via the release announcement. We're now under the feature, UI, and API freezes. The GNOME 43 stable release is expected on 21 September.
