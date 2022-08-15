GNOME 43 Beta Released With More GTK 4 Porting, Other Desktop Improvements

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 15 August 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT. 15 Comments
GNOME --
The beta of GNOME 43 is now available for testing ahead of the stable release next month.

GNOME 43 Beta was just released with the latest batch of open-source desktop enhancements and more GTK 4 / Adwaita porting. Some of the GNOME 43 Beta highlights include:

- Faster start-up times and scrolling performance for the GNOME Calls app.

- Support for the dark color scheme with the DConf Editor.

- The Epiphany web browser removed PDF.js, adds various WebExtensions features, and other updates.

- GJS is shipping various new JavaScript features from SpiderMonkey 102.

- Adding the new GNOME 43 desktop backgrounds.

- GNOME Console has been ported to GTK 4 and Adwaita along with other improvements to this new GNOME Terminal replacement.

- WWAN 5G connection support to GNOME Control Center's Cellular area. There is also now support for privacy screen configurations from the GNOME Control Center.

- GNOME Initial Setup has been ported to GTK 4 and Adwaita.

- GNOME Logs has been ported to GTK 4.

- UI updates and other enhancements to GNOME Software.

- Many performance improvements around document loading in the GNOME Text Editor. There are also desktop integration improvements, UI re-coloring improvements, and more.

- The Nautilus file manager has seen improvements for main window elements on smaller screen sizes, plug-in changes, modernizing the properties window, and other tweaking.

- GNOME Mutter improvements including direct scanout improvements, high resolution scroll wheel support, single pixel buffer support on Wayland, and more.

- GNOME Shell improvements including better overview animation performance, improved app grid navigation, improved on-screen keyboard, and more.

Downloads and more details on the GNOME 43 Beta via the release announcement. We're now under the feature, UI, and API freezes. The GNOME 43 stable release is expected on 21 September.
15 Comments
Related News
GNOME Mutter & Shell 43 Beta Bring Several Very Exciting Changes
Renewed Work Around GNOME 30-bit Deep Color Frame-Buffer Support
GNOME To Warn Users If Secure Boot Disabled, Preparing Other Firmware Security Help
GNOME 43 Alpha Released With Browser Improvements, More GTK 4 Porting
Ubuntu Working On GNOME Wayland Support For The AMD Xilinx Kria KR260
GNOME Builder 43 Alpha Released After Being Ported To GTK 4
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
NVIDIA Publishes 73k Lines Worth Of 3D Header Files For Fermi Through Ampere GPUs
Asahi Linux May Pursue Writing Apple Silicon GPU Driver In Rust
Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS Released
AMD Details "SQUIP" Side Channel Vulnerability For Zen's Execution Unit Scheduler
BUS1 Working On "r-linux" - A Rust Capability-Based Linux Runtime
AMD "Automatic Mode Transition" Comes For Lenovo ThinkPad Laptops With Linux 6.0
GNOME Mutter & Shell 43 Beta Bring Several Very Exciting Changes
Linux 6.0 SMB3 Client Code Brings Multi-Channel Performance Improvement