GIMP 3.0 Stable Being Released As Long-Awaited Update To Adobe Photoshop Alternative

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 17 March 2025 at 06:14 AM EDT. 80 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE
After some 13 years of writing about GIMP 3.0 development, today is finally the day: GIMP 3.0 has been tagged and is in the process of being released.

Overnight the GIMP 3.0.0 Git tag was made, the GIMP 3.0 release is already out on Flathub for the Flatpak packages, and we are just awaiting the official release announcement from the GIMP project site.

GIMP 3.0 tag


GIMP 3.0.0 was tagged in Git with a message of:
"GIMP 3.0.0 is released! \o/"

GIMP 3.0 packages have also appeared already on Flathub.

There are also AppImage builds and the sources via download.gimp.org. The official release announcement will presumably be out in the coming hours.

GIMP 3.0


GIMP 3.0 has long been in development in porting this image manipulation program from the GTK2 to GTK3 toolkit along with making a wealth of other improvements in over a decade of development. It's a hell of a big update and incredible to see this day finally materialize. So many features to count, long story short simply look forward to updating to it or appearing within the next wave of Linux distribution releases.
80 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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