GIMP 3.0 RC3 Released For A Final Round Of Testing
GIMP 3.0 RC3 is out today as what is hopefully the last release candidate before the long-awaited stable release of GIMP 3.0 as this long in development free software alternative to the likes of Adobe Photoshop.
GIMP 3.0 RC3 works well with the newly-minted GTK 3.24.48 toolkit revision, there are image graph improvements, thread-safe projection changes, a few plug-in improvements, fixes to Adobe PSD file format handling, and the AppImage build of GIMP is now considered official. Plus there is a wide variety of other fixes and minor enhancements.
Downloads and more details on the GIMP 3.0 Release Candidate 3 changes via GIMP.org. Here's to hoping GIMP 3.0 RC3 is indeed the last test version and GIMP 3.0 stable surfaces very soon.
