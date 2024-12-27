GIMP 3.0 RC2 Released With Bug Fixes Plus A Few Last Minute Features

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 27 December 2024 at 07:16 PM EST. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE
The long-awaited GIMP 3.0 image editing program that is a free software alternative to Adobe Photoshop will not see its stable release in 2024... But just before the New Year, the GIMP 3.0 Release Candidate 2 is now available for testing.

GIMP 3.0 RC2 was announced this Friday night as the final release of GIMP 3.0 nears with this update being many years in the making with the porting over from the GTK2 to GTK3 tool-kit and countless other improvements. Since the GIMP 3.0 RC1 release in early November, there's been a lot of bug fixing for GIMP 3.0 RC2 plus a few late feature additions.

GIMP 3.0 test build


The GIMP 3.0 RC2 highlights include:

- Fixing the migration of GIMP 2.10 settings to GIMP 3.0.

- Integration between Darktable 5.0 and GIMP 3.0 RC2 should be working out nicely for those wanting to use the Darktable RAW photography software in conjunction with GIMP.

- Implementing the new GEGL Filter API.

- GIMP 3.0 RC2's AppImage build should now be working on most Linux distributions.

- BMP file format plug-in improvements like to import losslessly in their original precision, RLE24 and Huffman compressed BMP images, the ability to load larger BMPs, and other improvements.

- Support for loading CMYK PAM files via the PNM plug-in.

- Improved compatibility for loading older GIMP XCF files.

Downloads and more details on the GIMP 3.0 RC2 release via the GIMP.org release announcement. No 3.0 stable release date has been announced yet but hopefully it won't be too far into 2025 before seeing this much anticipated release.
Add A Comment
Related News
SysVinit 3.12 Brings Fixes & Better Documentation For Christmas
Darktable 5.0 Released With Many UI/UX Improvements
OpenMoonRay 1.7 Brings More NVIDIA GPU Acceleration, Additional Features
Servo Browser Engine Landed More Performance Optimizations In November
GNU Shepherd 1.0 Service Manager Released As "Solid Tool" Alternative To systemd
Llamafile 0.8.17 Brings New Web UI For This Easy-To-Distribute AI LLM Framework
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.13 Is A Great Holiday Gift For AMD Systems With Many New Features
Curl Drops Support For Hyper Rust HTTP Backend Citing Little Demand
Linux Kernel Patches To Use AMD INVLPGB Instruction Show Huge Speed-Up
Raspberry Pi HEVC Decoder Driver Posted For Linux Kernel Review
Fish Shell 4.0 Beta Released With C++ Code Ported To Rust
Ikey Doherty's Serpent OS Linux Distribution Goes Into Alpha
Rust Drama, Russian Kernel Maintainers & Other Top Linux Kernel Happenings Of 2024
AMD Launches A YouTube Channel For Developers