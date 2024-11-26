Ubuntu 25.04 Begins Preparations For GIMP 3.0

With GIMP 3.0-RC1 out for testing since earlier this month, the hope is that GIMP 3.0 stable will in fact ship in time for the release of Ubuntu 25.04 next April. The current GIMP 3.0 release candidate is working its way to Debian Unstable and in turn soon should be available via the Ubuntu 25.04 archive.

Jeremy Bicha of Canonical's Ubuntu desktop team is back posting weekly Ubuntu desktop status updates. He noted in yesterday's status update of the GIMP 3 activity:
- Filed RC bugs for all packaged gimp plugins in preparation for uploading gimp 3 RC 1 to Debian Unstable and Ubuntu 25.04 “soon”

- Lots of other packaging improvements for gimp

- One remaining issue is that gimp’s build is hanging on s390x. We may remove gimp from s390x but that also takes some work to clear up

The Debian Tracker shows that as of yesterday GIMP 3.0.0-RC1-3 has been accepted into Debian Experimental. Eventually it will work its way into Debian Unstable and Ubuntu 25.04.

GIMP 3.0-RC1 on Ubuntu Linux


So here's to hoping GIMP 3.0 stable is out finally in the coming months and remains in good shape for being part of Ubuntu 25.04 and also making it into Debian 13. The Plucky Puffin schedule calls for Ubuntu 25.04 to be officially released on 17 April.

Those on existing Ubuntu releases or other Linux distributions can always try the GIMP 3.0-RC1 build or nightly builds via GIMP's Flatpak packages on Flathub.
