GIMP 2.10.34 Released With JPEG XL Export, Some Backports From GIMP 2.99 Series

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 27 February 2023 at 06:25 PM EST. 2 Comments
While GIMP 3.0 will hopefully release this year after years of waiting, for those using the current GIMP 2.10 stable series the v2.10.34 release is now available to round out the day.

GIMP 2.10.34 brings a number of file format handling improvements including various a new "show reduced images" TIFF option, backporting many Adobe Photoshop (PSD) file changes, export support for JPEG XL images has been back-ported (previously only JPEG XL import was working since GIMP 2.10.32), and PDF format handling improvements too.

GIMP 2.10.34 dialog


GIMP 2.10.34 also back-ports the template selector in the Canvas Size dialog from GIMP 2.99.x, improves desktop color-picking on Windows, improves desktop color-picking when running under the X.Org Server, some macOS specific improvements, new plug-in APIs, and updates to the GEGL and babl libraries.

Downloads and more details on all of the GIMP 2.10.34 changes for this open-source Adobe Photoshop alternative via GIMP.org.
