GIMP 2.10.34 Released With JPEG XL Export, Some Backports From GIMP 2.99 Series
GIMP 2.10.34 brings a number of file format handling improvements including various a new "show reduced images" TIFF option, backporting many Adobe Photoshop (PSD) file changes, export support for JPEG XL images has been back-ported (previously only JPEG XL import was working since GIMP 2.10.32), and PDF format handling improvements too.
GIMP 2.10.34 also back-ports the template selector in the Canvas Size dialog from GIMP 2.99.x, improves desktop color-picking on Windows, improves desktop color-picking when running under the X.Org Server, some macOS specific improvements, new plug-in APIs, and updates to the GEGL and babl libraries.
Downloads and more details on all of the GIMP 2.10.34 changes for this open-source Adobe Photoshop alternative via GIMP.org.