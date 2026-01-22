AMD Lands Fresh Performance Improvements For RDNA4 In RadeonSI Driver

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 22 January 2026 at 08:21 PM EST. 6 Comments
RADEON
While slightly too late for making it into the Mesa 26.0 release that branched yesterday, merged now to Mesa Git for Q2's Mesa 26.1 release are some new RadeonSI Gallium3D (OpenGL) driver optimizations for the latest AMD Radeon RDNA4 graphics cards.

Marek Olšák, the longtime Gallium3D expert at AMD, worked out these newest RDNA4 (GFX12) optimizations that were merged today to Mesa Git. Marek summed up in the merge request:
ac,radeonsi: improve performance of buffer clears & copies, image clears & copies, MSAA resolve, and framebuffer clears for gfx12

This improves all those things for gfx12.

The faster color clear performance on GFX12 is thanks to compute shader image clears being "pretty good" on this latest hardware. Another patch adjusts the compute dispatch interleave value for buffer clears/copies with small buffer clears turning out to be faster. Seven patches in total provide various RDNA4/GFX12 tuning for RadeonSI to help with performance although no particular benchmark numbers were cited as part of the merge request. In any event, more nice work building up for Mesa 26.1-devel.
6 Comments
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