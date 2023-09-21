AMDGPU LLVM Backend Begins Seeing Additions For New RDNA3 Refresh Instructions

Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.

Over the summer the AMDGPU compiler back-end in upstream LLVM began with new targets for GFX1150 and GFX1151 which given all things known are likely the "RDNA3 Refresh" APUs. That work started out light with not much in the way of different code paths from the existing GFX11 support but we're beginning to see some new instructions added for the RDNA3 refresh graphics processors.Merged this morning to LLVM Git was adding new SALU float instructions for GFX1150 and then followed by the merge for code generation of these new scalar ALU floating point instructions.

The code comments or merge message doesn't shed much more light on these new SALU floating point instructions but in any event there are some new instructions coming with the RDNA3 refresh hardware. The AMDGPU LLVM compiler back-end is used by the RadeonSI back-end as well as ROCm and other graphics driver components at AMD while the Mesa RADV Vulkan driver is focused on the Valve-backed ACO compiler.It's great seeing the RDNA3 refresh "GFX1150" support coming together pre-launch as has been the usual trend for AMD and if their timing of the past several years continues to pan out should all be in good shape by the time the next-gen APUs with refreshed RDNA3 graphics are shipping.