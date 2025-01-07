GCC Goes For "libc Diversity" With Picolibc Support

Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 7 January 2025 at 09:58 AM EST. 4 Comments
GNU
Keith Packard is known for his X.Org/X11 work over the course of many years but alongside other software projects he also maintains Picolibc as a C library designed for embedded 32-bit and 64-bit systems. Recently he sent out a patch for adding Picolibc support to the GCC compiler.

During some New Year hacking, Keith Packard worked up patches for adding support for Picolibc to serve as the C library for use with GCC.
"The first patch in this series selects picolibc as the default C library when the target is *-picolibc-*. This configures the default compiler specs for picolibc usage, including the addition of three picolic-specific options.

The section patch in this series allows the default C library to be explicitly selected, separately from the target name. This allows toolchains for targets like Zephyr to default to picolibc without needing to include 'picolibc' in the target name."

The new options for the picolibc target include --oslib= for inserting an OS library after the C library, --crt0= for an alternative crt0 to use in place of the one provided by Picolibc, and --printf= for specifying a customized version of printf instead of the one linked from the C library.

Upstream Picolibc supports a variety of targets such as ARC, ARM, m68k, MIPS, MSP430, Nios II, POWER9, RISC-V, and others plus x86_64 and i386 that are primarily for testing purposes.

GCC libc diversity tweet


The Picolibc support patches have yet to be merged to upstream GCC, but as mentioned by the GNU Tools on X, they are in favor of libc diversity. In addition to the GNU C Library (glibc), upstream GCC also supports other libc implementations like Bionic, uClibc, and musl.
4 Comments
Related News
GNU C Library glibc 2.41 Release Coming Soon With Many New Features
GCC Patches Posted For Half-Century Old ALGOL 68 Programming Language
Patches Posted For Review Adding COBOL Frontend To GCC Compiler
Glibc 2.41 Adds C23's sinpi / cospi / tanpi Functions
GCC 15 Ends Support For Altera Nios II Embedded Processors
GNU Linux-libre 6.12-gnu Continues Dealing With More Blobs In The Kernel
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Steam On Linux Ends 2024 With A Nice Boost To Its Marketshare, AMD Linux CPU Use At 74%
The Linux Kernel Hit A Decade Low In 2024 For The Number Of New Commits Per Year
X.Org Server Development Hit A Decade High For The Number Of Commits In 2024
ZLUDA v4 Released For Initial CUDA Support On Non-NVIDIA GPUs
LibreOffice 25.2 RC1 Brings Many Open-Source Office Suite Improvements
Cloudflare Talks Up Multi-Path TCP But Dings Linux's Less Than Ideal Support
GCC Patches Posted For Half-Century Old ALGOL 68 Programming Language
New Linux Patches Enhance AMD Radeon Video Encode/Decode For Older GPUs