GCC Security Policy Merged To GCC Git

Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 5 October 2023 at 06:22 AM EDT.
Following discussions on the GCC mailing list in recent weeks, a GCC security policy was added for the GNU Compiler Collection codebase to outline the compiler project's security process.

The document outlines GCC security bug handling recommendations, security considerations for GCC language runtime libraries, security features implemented into GCC, and how to best report security bugs privately.

The GCC security policy document was committed on Wednesday to the codebase. Those wishing to read more about the GCC security policy can read it in SECURITY.txt.
