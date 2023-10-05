Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
GCC Security Policy Merged To GCC Git
The document outlines GCC security bug handling recommendations, security considerations for GCC language runtime libraries, security features implemented into GCC, and how to best report security bugs privately.
The GCC security policy document was committed on Wednesday to the codebase. Those wishing to read more about the GCC security policy can read it in SECURITY.txt.