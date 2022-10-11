Modula-2 GCC Compiler Front-End Patches Sent Out For Review

While 2023 is quickly approaching and the Modula-2 programming language has since been succeeded by the Modula-3 and Oberon languages since the late 80's, GNU Modula-2 continues to be worked on as a front-end to the GNU Compiler Collection for this structured, procedural programming language.On Monday the latest Modula-2 front-end patches for the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) were sent out. The Modula-2 driver code has been rewritten and is now based off GCC's Fortran and C++ drivers. The Modula-2 linking mechanism has also been completely rewritten and various other changes as a result of prior review.

GNU Modula-2 has been in development for more than one decade for this programming language developed during the 80's by Niklaus Wirth as a successor to his well known Pascal programming language and the original Modula language. GNU Modula-2 implements the PIM2, PIM3, PIM4 and ISO dialects of Modula-2.Should you be interested in Modula-2 language support potentially being upstreamed into the GNU Compiler Collection once the code is deemed ready, the latest Modula-2 front-end patches for those interested can be found on the GCC mailing list