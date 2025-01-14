GCC Developers Consider Deprecating ARM64 ILP32 Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 14 January 2025 at 11:01 AM EST. Add A Comment
ARM
ARM64 ILP32 is the Armv8 architecture with a 32-bit ABI rather than 64-bit -- akin to the "x32" x86 effort that never really took off on Linux. ARM64 ILP32 support never ended up making it into the mainline Linux kernel or GNU C Library but did appear within the GNU Compiler Collection. But years later and little use, GCC developers are consider deprecating ILP32 support ahead of its eventual removal.

Wilco Dijkstra of Arm laid out the proposal this week to deprecate ARM64 ILP32 support within the GCC compiler so that it can be removed in a future release. This 32-bit ARM64 ABI was rarely used years ago and these days with most software being 64-bit friendly, there's even less use for it these days especially with there never having been mainline Linux kernel support for running ILP32 mode.

The discussion on GCC deprecating ILP32 mode is within this gcc-patches mailing list thread.

Deprecate ILP32


There was some possible concern over deprecating ILP32 support not for Linux use but rather for macOS/Darwin. Apple Watch with watchOS uses ILP32 mode and there is a developer that had been exploring GCC support for Apple Watch. However, that is just a low priority passion project and isn't clear if/when it will ultimately materialize. It's also not clear how much existing GCC ILP32 code would be re-used if at all for that Darwin/watchOS targeting.

Short of some vocal ARM64 ILP32 users announcing themselves, it's looking like the GCC support for this ARM64 32-bit ABI will end up being deprecated and ultimately removed from the GCC compiler in the future.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux Patches Updated For Experimental Arm Morello That Combines Arm + CHERI ISA
Samsung Galaxy S20 & S9 With Exynos 9810 Support Coming To Linux 6.14
New Linux Drivers Improve Support For ARM-Powered HUAWEI MateBook E Go Laptops
Linux Driver Posted For The EC Found On Most Snapdragon X1 Laptops
Some Qualcomm CPUs Left Exposed To Spectre Vulnerabilities On Mainline Linux
Linux 6.13 For ARM64 Brings GCS Support & Protected VMs With Arm CCA
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
KDE Plasma 6.3 Beta Released With A Ton Of Improvements
Arch Linux User Repository Requires Packages To Support x86_64: No ARM-Only Software
Fedora 42 Looks To Ship Optimized Executables For Different x86_64 Capabilities
Lenovo Discovers Situation Of Linux Dropping PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSDs To Gen 1 Speeds
Lenovo Officially Announces The Legion Go S Handheld With SteamOS
NTSYNC Driver Ready For Enhancing Windows Gaming With Linux 6.14
Google & Linux Foundation Launch "Supporters of Chromium-Based Browsers" Fund
Firefox 134 Available With Experimental HTML "autocorrect" Attribute