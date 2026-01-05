GCC 16 Lands Support For Using Picolibc
While veteran open-source developer Keith Packard is known for his X.Org Server contributions over many years, another more recent open-source creation of his is Picolibc as a C library for embedded systems. As the latest achievement on that front, merged this weekend to the GCC 16 compiler codebase is support for using Picolibc.
Nearly one year ago to the day were GCC developers talking of "libc diversity" and supporting Picolibc while finally that work was merged to the GCC 16 Git codebase ahead of the GCC 16.1 stable release in the coming months. In recent weeks Keith Packard returned to the gcc-patches mailing list for working through his latest revisions to the Picolibc support.
This enables Picolibc support by the GNU Compiler Collection when dealing with *-picolibc-* targets or when the --with-picolibc argument is passed to configure. The enablement patch also adds some new custom options to GCC when dealing with Picolibc such as --oslib= / --crt0= / --printf=.
Those interested in using Picolibc with GCC can see this patch that introduced the support for this embedded-focused lightweight C library.
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