GCC 16 Lands Support For Using Picolibc

Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 5 January 2026 at 05:37 AM EST. 1 Comment
GNU
While veteran open-source developer Keith Packard is known for his X.Org Server contributions over many years, another more recent open-source creation of his is Picolibc as a C library for embedded systems. As the latest achievement on that front, merged this weekend to the GCC 16 compiler codebase is support for using Picolibc.

Nearly one year ago to the day were GCC developers talking of "libc diversity" and supporting Picolibc while finally that work was merged to the GCC 16 Git codebase ahead of the GCC 16.1 stable release in the coming months. In recent weeks Keith Packard returned to the gcc-patches mailing list for working through his latest revisions to the Picolibc support.

Keith Packard center


This enables Picolibc support by the GNU Compiler Collection when dealing with *-picolibc-* targets or when the --with-picolibc argument is passed to configure. The enablement patch also adds some new custom options to GCC when dealing with Picolibc such as --oslib= / --crt0= / --printf=.

Those interested in using Picolibc with GCC can see this patch that introduced the support for this embedded-focused lightweight C library.
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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