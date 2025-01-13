GCC 15 Compiler Enters Its Final Stage Of Development
Richard Biener of SUSE announced today that the GCC 15 compiler has entered its stage four of development, which is the last stage focused only on regression fixes and documentation updates.
GCC 15 entered stage four development today to mark this final level prior to releasing GCC 15.1 as stable likely in the next 2~3 months. Only regression fixes and documentation changes are officially allowed during these final weeks of GCC 15 development. Within Git the GCC version is also bumped to GCC 15.0.1 to mark this final stage.
The status report published today notes there are six additional P1 regressions: the regressions of the highest priority that must be addressed or otherwise demoted before release. GCC 15 is currently at 32 P1 regressions and another 611 P2 regressions and 267 P3 regressions.
GCC 15 moves its default C language version to C23, new AMD Zen target optimizations, introduces Intel Diamond Rapids targeting, adds Fujitsu Monaka CPU target support, Intel AVX10.2 support, more Intel APX enablement, and retires Xeon Phi support, among many other changes.
