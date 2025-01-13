GCC 15 Compiler Enters Its Final Stage Of Development

Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 13 January 2025 at 05:51 AM EST. Add A Comment
GNU
Richard Biener of SUSE announced today that the GCC 15 compiler has entered its stage four of development, which is the last stage focused only on regression fixes and documentation updates.

GCC 15 entered stage four development today to mark this final level prior to releasing GCC 15.1 as stable likely in the next 2~3 months. Only regression fixes and documentation changes are officially allowed during these final weeks of GCC 15 development. Within Git the GCC version is also bumped to GCC 15.0.1 to mark this final stage.

The status report published today notes there are six additional P1 regressions: the regressions of the highest priority that must be addressed or otherwise demoted before release. GCC 15 is currently at 32 P1 regressions and another 611 P2 regressions and 267 P3 regressions.

GCC 15 moves its default C language version to C23, new AMD Zen target optimizations, introduces Intel Diamond Rapids targeting, adds Fujitsu Monaka CPU target support, Intel AVX10.2 support, more Intel APX enablement, and retires Xeon Phi support, among many other changes.
Add A Comment
Related News
GCC Goes For "libc Diversity" With Picolibc Support
GNU C Library glibc 2.41 Release Coming Soon With Many New Features
GCC Patches Posted For Half-Century Old ALGOL 68 Programming Language
Patches Posted For Review Adding COBOL Frontend To GCC Compiler
Glibc 2.41 Adds C23's sinpi / cospi / tanpi Functions
GCC 15 Ends Support For Altera Nios II Embedded Processors
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Arch Linux User Repository Requires Packages To Support x86_64: No ARM-Only Software
KDE Plasma 6.3 Beta Released With A Ton Of Improvements
Phoronix Forums Upgrade - Helping To Improve Site Responsiveness
Lenovo Discovers Situation Of Linux Dropping PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSDs To Gen 1 Speeds
Lenovo Officially Announces The Legion Go S Handheld With SteamOS
Google & Linux Foundation Launch "Supporters of Chromium-Based Browsers" Fund
Firefox 134 Available With Experimental HTML "autocorrect" Attribute
Fedora 42 Looks To Ship Optimized Executables For Different x86_64 Capabilities