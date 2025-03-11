COBOL Language Frontend Merged For GCC 15 Compiler

Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 11 March 2025 at 06:22 AM EDT. 33 Comments
GNU
A big albeit late feature landed today for the upcoming GCC 15 compiler... The COBOL programming language front-end has been merged!

The GNU Compiler Collection in recent months has seen a resurgence in activity around COBOL language support. The 134k+ lines of code adding a COBOL front-end for GCC is an unexpected surprise to see merged now in the year 2025. COBOL isn't as popular as it once was especially during an era in which Rust is taking much of the spotlight, but at least it's more practical than the recently rejected ALGOL 68 language front-end.

GCC merges COBOL frontend


Invoking the COBOL compiler front-end on GCC 15+ can be done using the gcobol command. For years the code was developed out-of-tree and more information on it can be found via cobolworx.com.

Part of the motivation for this recent effort for a COBOL compiler front-end for GCC has been to help migrate traditional mainframe applications over to Linux for local use and in the cloud.

Merged to upstream GCC this morning was the COBOL frontend, libgcobol, documentation on the new gcobol compiler command, and other related bits.

Look forward to the COBOL support alongside many other features when the GCC 15.1 stable release happens in the coming weeks.
33 Comments
Related News
AMD Posts GCC Compiler Patches For AVX10V1AUX ISA Support
GNU Wget 2.3 Released With --progress=dot, OS/2 Improvements
Gzip 1.15 Released With Many Bug Fixes For Issues Present Since Its Inception
GNU Coreutils 9.12 Released With Performance Optimizations, New uname Option
GCC 13.5 Released With 265+ Bug Fixes
GNU Automake 1.19 Released With More Than One Year Worth Of Fixes
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Simple Optimization For Linux 7.4 Can Open Files For Reading ~39% Faster
Google's "Painful To Maintain" Binder C Linux Driver Being Removed In Favor Of Rust
Fedora Discussion Raises The Idea Of Replacing LibreOffice With Collabora Office
Alibaba Contributing $3M USD To Omarchy To Work On Making "Ideal" Agentic OS
Help Linux Hardware Testing & Reviews Continue While Enjoying Phoronix Without Ads
Orphaned VMs: Running VMs Uninterrupted While Host Kernel Is Offline For Reboots/Updates
Valve Introduces Pyrowave Video Codec In Beta For Low Latency Streaming
Ubuntu 26.10 Switches To The Linux 7.3 Kernel