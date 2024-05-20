Farewell Intel Xeon Phi: Support Removed In The GCC 15 Compiler

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 20 May 2024 at 09:40 AM EDT. 4 Comments
INTEL
Last week I wrote about Intel aiming to remove Xeon Phi support in GCC 15 with the products being end-of-life and deprecated in GCC 14. While some openly wondered whether the open-source community would allow it given the Xeon Phi accelerators were available to buy just a few years ago and at some very low prices going back years so some potentially finding use still out of them especially during this AI boom (and still readily available to buy used for around ~$50 USD), today the Intel Xeon Phi support was indeed removed.

The Intel Xeon Phi support with the Knights Mill and Knights Landing support in particular is now removed from the GCC compiler. The Intel Xeon Phi GCC support was intended to be used with the likes of OpenMP and OpenACC. In GCC 13 the Intel Many Integrated Cores (MIC) offloading support was already removed.

Xeon Phi support removed


This commit to GCC Git today removes the Xeon Phi ISA support from the GNU Compiler Collection and lightens the codebase by 4.4k lines of code.

Xeon Phi


Intel officially discontinued the Xeon Phi line in 2020 and the 10nm successor to Knights Mill was Knights Hill, which was cancelled. Since then Intel has been investing in their Xeon product line and discrete graphics accelerators. Looking ahead most exciting in this area is Intel's Falcon Shores APU/GPU coming out in late 2025.

Xeon Phi for $60 USD


Used Xeon Phi co-processor cards can be found on the likes of surplus stores and eBay for as low as $50~60 USD but again with the software support being phased out and was limited to begin with, it's a rather poor proposition.

The GNU Compiler Collection 15 release will be out as stable in early 2025. It's also expected that GCC 15 will be retiring the Itanium IA-64 support after that discontinued Intel product line was previously dropped from the mainline Linux kernel.
4 Comments
Related News
Intel Announces Q3'2024 Arrival For Lunar Lake
Intel CR 24.17.29377.6 Offers Latest OpenCL & oneAPI Level Zero Support
Linux 6.10 x86 Instruction Decoder Prepares For APX & Other New Intel Instructions
Intel Readies Xeon Phi Removal For GCC 15
Intel Habana Labs & Xe Linux Driver Maintainer Steps Down
Intel IPU6 Driver Being Upstreamed In Linux 6.10
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Germany's Sovereign Tech Fund Now Supporting FFmpeg
Linus Torvalds Is Doing More ARM64 Linux Testing Now That He Has A More Powerful System
Linus Torvalds On Dogfooding The Linux Kernel
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Making Good Strides On SMP CPU Support
Microsoft Engineer Ports EXT2 File-System Driver To Rust
XWayland 24.1 Released With Explicit Sync, Better Rootful Experience
Linux 6.9 Released With Faster Intel Core Ultra Performance, Larger Console Fonts Option
ZLUDA Has Been Seeing New Activity For CUDA On AMD GPUs