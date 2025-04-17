GCC 15 Compiler Branched Ahead Of GCC 15.1 Stable Release
The GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) code was branched today to the releases/gcc-15 branch and GCC 16.0.0 is now the version on the main development branch.
GCC 15 release manager Richard Biener of SUSE announced today that GCC 15 is branched with now hitting zero P1 regressions of the highest priority. But there does remain 580 P2 regressions and 101 P3 regressions as well as 239 P4 regressions and 23 P5 regressions of the lowest severity. It's that P1 count though that needs to see all bugs addressed or demoted, which has now happened and thus opening the door for getting GCC 15 branched and then GCC 15.1 stable released in the coming weeks.
With today's status update, all changes to the GCC 15 branch now require release manager approval before landing any last minute fixes or documentation updates.
A GCC 15.1 release candidate will likely be tagged soon and then GCC 15.1 stable ultimately happening, likely in the first half of May if all goes well and per their past release cadence.
GCC 15 delivers on some nice usability enhancements, many Rust language improvements, moves its default C language version to C23, introduces new AMD Zen target optimizations, adds Intel Diamond Rapids targeting, adds Fujitsu Monaka CPU target support, Intel AVX10.2 support, more Intel APX enablement, retires Xeon Phi support, and many other changes from hardware support to language features.
For those using the newly-released Fedora 42, it's already the first major Linux distribution using the near-final GCC 15 compiler already by default.
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