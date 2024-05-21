GCC 13.3 Compiler Released With Tons Of Bug Fixes
While GCC 14 recently debuted as stable in the form of GCC 14.1, for those relying on the GCC 13 compiler that debuted last year there is now a new point release available with many bug fixes.
GCC 13.3 collects dozens of bug fixes that built up since the GCC 13.2 stable release last July. There is a wide range of compiler fixes with GCC 13.3 spanning various targets and compiler front-ends. For the most part though they are all minor fixes unless you were impacted by any of the bugs in particular.
This is just a bug fix release though so for those wanting the AMD Zen 5 "znver5" support, new C/C++ language features, and other new capabilities brought with the GCC 14.1 compiler... Well, you'll need to upgrade to that newer compiler series.
For those sticking to GCC 13 in production for now can go grab today's freshly-minted GCC 13.3 point release via gcc.gnu.org. The release announcement continues to be extremely basic so for those curious about particular fixes in GCC 13.3 are best off browsing the releases/gcc-13 branch of GCC Git.
