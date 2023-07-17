GCC 13.2 Released With 58+ Bugs Fixed

Released back in April was GCC 13.1 as the first stable release in the GCC 13 series that brought Modula-2 language support, more C++23/C23 features, and other new CPU targets supported from Arm to Intel. Debuting today is GCC 13.2 as the first point release in the series to ship dozens of bug fixes.

GCC 13.2 brings 58+ known bug fixes to the GCC 13 branch. No major features are added to this release but is primarily about shipping bug fixes while GCC 14 is in development as the next major compiler feature release for debut next year.

The very brief GCC 13.2 release announcement can be found on the GNU mailing list.
