GCC 13.2 Released With 58+ Bugs Fixed
GCC 13.2 brings 58+ known bug fixes to the GCC 13 branch. No major features are added to this release but is primarily about shipping bug fixes while GCC 14 is in development as the next major compiler feature release for debut next year.
The very brief GCC 13.2 release announcement can be found on the GNU mailing list.