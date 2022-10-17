Intel Meteor Lake "-march=meteorlake" Support Lands In GCC 13

After Intel posted a set of patches last week for the GNU Compiler Collection around Raptor Lake, Meteor Lake, and Sierra Forest, the two more basic patches have already been merged into the GCC 13 code-base while the Sierra Forest Xeon E-core patches and the various new instructions presented there are still undergoing review.

With Raptor Lake from the ISA perspective being identical to Alder Lake, only now have Intel engineers gotten around to adding a "-march=raptorlake" target to GCC at the same time as preparing their Meteor Lake support. So that basic Raptor Lake patch is now in place although "-march=alderlake" will achieve the same effect given the similarity to its predecessor.

Meteor Lake as next year's successor to Raptor Lake has also seen its GCC compiler support merged this morning. Again, from the ISA perspective though very similar to Alder Lake and Raptor Lake without any new ISA extensions unless Intel is going to announce and squeeze them in later. In any event great seeing Intel getting in the -march=meteorlake target a year ahead of launch.

The GCC patches for Sierra Forest given they also add various new x86_64 CPU instructions are still undergoing review but should still be merged with plenty of time for GCC 13 that will debut as stable around next April.


Meanwhile AMD just sent out their basic GCC enablement for Zen 4 (znver4). The -march=znver4 target will flip on all of the AVX-512 features supported by the new Ryzen 7000 series processors but sadly that post-launch, basic enablement patch is lacking any optimized cost tables / tuning and besides enabling the AVX-512 extensions is just carrying over the state of the Znver3 target. Hopefully that will be further improved upon and merged soon.
