GCC 11.4 Released With 110+ Bugs Fixed

Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 29 May 2023 at 06:28 AM EDT. Add A Comment
GNU
While GCC 13 saw its first stable release several weeks back, for those taking their time in moving to major new compiler releases and still relying on the two-year-old GCC 11 series, out today is the GCC 11.4 point release.

GCC 11.4 shipped today to provide fixes for more than 110 bugs. As with all GCC point releases, this is strictly a bug/regression fix update for the GNU Compiler Collection.

GCC 11.3 was released more than one year ago so there is a lot in store with GCC 11.4 when it comes to back-ported bug/regression fixes. GCC 11.4 can be downloaded via gcc.gnu.org. But for those wanting the latest and greatest compiler features, expanded CPU support, and optimizations will want to try out GCC 13.1.
