GCC 11.4 Released With 110+ Bugs Fixed
GCC 11.4 shipped today to provide fixes for more than 110 bugs. As with all GCC point releases, this is strictly a bug/regression fix update for the GNU Compiler Collection.
GCC 11.3 was released more than one year ago so there is a lot in store with GCC 11.4 when it comes to back-ported bug/regression fixes. GCC 11.4 can be downloaded via gcc.gnu.org. But for those wanting the latest and greatest compiler features, expanded CPU support, and optimizations will want to try out GCC 13.1.