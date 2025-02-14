Fwupd 2.0.6 Adds Support For HPE Gen10/Gen10+ Servers
Fwupd 2.0.6 is out today as the newest update to this widely-used open-source solution for system and peripheral device firmware updating under Linux.
When it comes to new hardware support in Fwupd 2.0.6, today's release adds support for firmware updates on HPE Gen10/Gen10+ servers making use of the Redfish interface. It's great seeing more server hardware beginning to support LVFS/Fwupd given that to date it's been predominantly more focused on desktops/laptops and other consumer hardware. This issue ticket from last week was what led to the HPE device support using Redfish being resolved.
Fwupd 2.0.6 also adds "fwupdtool efiboot-hive" to allow setting the nmbl command line, allow setting the inhibit reason from fwupdmgr, and allowing USB-provided HIDRAW devices to use DS-20 descriptors. Plus various bug fixes.
Downloads and more details on today's Fwupd 2.0.6 release via GitHub.
