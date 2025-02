Fwupd 2.0.6 Adds Support For HPE Gen10/Gen10+ Servers

Fwupd 2.0.6 is out today as the newest update to this widely-used open-source solution for system and peripheral device firmware updating under Linux.When it comes to new hardware support in Fwupd 2.0.6, today's release adds support for firmware updates on HPE Gen10/Gen10+ servers making use of the Redfish interface. It's great seeing more server hardware beginning to support LVFS/Fwupd given that to date it's been predominantly more focused on desktops/laptops and other consumer hardware. This issue ticket from last week was what led to the HPE device support using Redfish being resolved.

Fwupd 2.0.6 also adds "fwupdtool efiboot-hive" to allow setting the nmbl command line, allow setting the inhibit reason from fwupdmgr, and allowing USB-provided HIDRAW devices to use DS-20 descriptors. Plus various bug fixes.Downloads and more details on today's Fwupd 2.0.6 release via GitHub