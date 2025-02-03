Fwupd 2.0.5 Brings Support For More ELAN Fingerprint Readers & Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in LVFS on 3 February 2025 at 08:33 AM EST. Add A Comment
LVFS
Fwupd 2.0.5 is out today as the newest update to this open-source solution for system and peripheral/device firmware updating under Linux.

Fwupd 2.0.5 as with most new releases does broaden the supported hardware support base ever so slightly... Fwupd 2.0.5 brings support for more ELAN fingerprint readers as well as firmware updating for the Star Labs StarLite Magnetic Keyboard.

fwupdmgr


Fwupd 2.0.5 also now allows emulating devices reading EFI keys and supports skipping device tests based on the CPU architecture. Plus there are a number of bug fixes around EFI binaries, Dell devices, and various other minor fixes.

Downloads and more details on the Fwupd 2.0.5 update via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Fwupd 2.0.3 Delivers Latest Firmware Updating Capabilities For Linux Systems
Fwupd 2.0 Released To Drop Legacy & Deprecated Bits, Adds New Features
Fwupd 1.9.25 Supports Firmware Updates For A Few More Devices Under Linux
Fwupd 1.9.24 Adds Support For More Mediatek & Parade Tech Devices
Over 9 Years LVFS Has Served Over 110 Million Firmware Files To Linux Systems
Fwupd 1.9.22 Released With Framework SD Expansion Card & Raspberry Pi 5 Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux's Sole Wireless/WiFi Driver Maintainer Is Stepping Down
Microsoft Announces Open-Source DocumentDB NoSQL Database
Linux 6.14 With Rust: "We Are Almost At The 'Write A Real Driver In Rust' Stage Now"
Completed NTSYNC Driver Merged For Linux 6.14: "Should Make Many SteamOS Users Happy"
X.Org / FreeDesktop.org Encounters New Cloud Crisis: Needs New Infrastructure Very Soon
Linux Patches Allow Sharing PTEs Between Processes - Can Mean Significant RAM Savings
GTK's X11 Backend Now Deprecated, Planned For Removal In GTK 5
Wine Merge Request Opened For NTSYNC In-Process Synchronization With Linux 6.14+