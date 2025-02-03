Fwupd 2.0.5 Brings Support For More ELAN Fingerprint Readers & Fixes
Fwupd 2.0.5 is out today as the newest update to this open-source solution for system and peripheral/device firmware updating under Linux.
Fwupd 2.0.5 as with most new releases does broaden the supported hardware support base ever so slightly... Fwupd 2.0.5 brings support for more ELAN fingerprint readers as well as firmware updating for the Star Labs StarLite Magnetic Keyboard.
Fwupd 2.0.5 also now allows emulating devices reading EFI keys and supports skipping device tests based on the CPU architecture. Plus there are a number of bug fixes around EFI binaries, Dell devices, and various other minor fixes.
Downloads and more details on the Fwupd 2.0.5 update via GitHub.
