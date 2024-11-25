Fwupd 2.0.2 Allows Updating Firmware On Many More Devices

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 25 November 2024 at 06:15 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL
Richard Hughes of Red Hat has released Fwupd 2.0.2 as the newest update to this open-source firmware updating solution for Linux systems.

Fwupd 2.0.2 adds support for checking the AMD hardware configuration MSR, support for enumerate-only device emulation to increase Fwupd test coverage, support for passing a JSON file for emulation rather than ZIP files, and dropping support for obsolete CSR DFU and Nitrokey devices. There are also many bug fixes.

In addition to the several device emulation improvements with Fwupd 2.0.2, the new release also has many new devices now supported:
- ASUS ROG ally and ROG ally X (initial support, community provided)
- Google GID8 headset
- j5create USB-C JCD373
- Logitech Sight (as standalone device)
- MNT Pocket Reform
- Netprisma LCUR57 and FCUN69
- Parade PS188
- Quectel DFOTA devices
- Raspberry Pi Pico
- SteelSeries Nova 5
- Telink DFU-HID devices

Nice seeing some of the newly-supported devices like firmware updates on the ASUS ROG Ally (X) handheld, the MNT Pocket Reform, Raspberry Pi Pico, and various others.

ASUS ROG Ally


Downloads and more details on the Fwupd 2.0.2 firmware updater release via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 6.13 Will Report The Number Of Hung Tasks Since Boot
Sched_Ext Changes Merged For Linux 6.13 With LLC & NUMA Awareness
Faster Raspberry Pi Graphics & Intel Xe3 Enablement Starts With Linux 6.13 DRM Changes
Linux 6.13 "MM" Patches Bring Some Enticing Performance Optimizations
Faster CRC32C & AEGIS-128 Crypto Performance On Linux 6.13 With Intel/AMD CPUs
Multigrain Timestamps Try Again For Linux 6.13 - Now With Less Performance Impact
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
ReiserFS Has Been Deleted From The Linux Kernel
Linux CoC Announces Decision Following Recent Bcachefs Drama
Bcachefs Changes Rejected Reportedly Due To CoC, Kernel Future "Uncertain"
Red Hat & Microsoft Bringing RHEL To WSL
Linux 6.12 Released With Real-Time Capabilities, Sched_Ext, More AMD RDNA4 & More
9elements Takes Over Intel 1st Gen Xeon Scalable "Skylake" Support Within Coreboot
Linux 6.13 Will Report The Number Of Hung Tasks Since Boot
Many Networking Changes In Linux 6.13 - One Line Of Code Helping WireGuard Performance