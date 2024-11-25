Fwupd 2.0.2 Allows Updating Firmware On Many More Devices

- ASUS ROG ally and ROG ally X (initial support, community provided)

- Google GID8 headset

- j5create USB-C JCD373

- Logitech Sight (as standalone device)

- MNT Pocket Reform

- Netprisma LCUR57 and FCUN69

- Parade PS188

- Quectel DFOTA devices

- Raspberry Pi Pico

- SteelSeries Nova 5

- Telink DFU-HID devices

Richard Hughes of Red Hat has released Fwupd 2.0.2 as the newest update to this open-source firmware updating solution for Linux systems.Fwupd 2.0.2 adds support for checking the AMD hardware configuration MSR, support for enumerate-only device emulation to increase Fwupd test coverage, support for passing a JSON file for emulation rather than ZIP files, and dropping support for obsolete CSR DFU and Nitrokey devices. There are also many bug fixes.In addition to the several device emulation improvements with Fwupd 2.0.2, the new release also has many new devices now supported:Nice seeing some of the newly-supported devices like firmware updates on the ASUS ROG Ally (X) handheld, the MNT Pocket Reform, Raspberry Pi Pico, and various others.