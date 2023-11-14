Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Fwupd 1.9.8 Released With Firmware Updating For New DP Converters, Wacom Cintiq Pro
Fwupd 1.9.8 has a number of general bug fixes, various quirks/workarounds for buggy hardware, and other mostly routine updates.
What tends to be the most interesting with new Fwupd releases are the expanded hardware support. For this newest point release is adding support for Kinetic SST/MST DisplayPort converts as well as Wacom Cintiq Pro drawing tablets. The Wacom Cintiq Pros now supported for firmware updating on Linux are the DTH172 and DTH227 models.
The Cintiq Pro drawing displays/tablets are quite high-end with the Wacom Cintiq Pro 22 for example retailing for $2,999 USD.
Downloads and more details on the new Fwupd release via GitHub.