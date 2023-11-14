Fwupd 1.9.8 Released With Firmware Updating For New DP Converters, Wacom Cintiq Pro

Written by Michael Larabel in LVFS on 14 November 2023 at 12:04 PM EST. Add A Comment
LVFS
Just two weeks since Fwupd 1.9.7 was released, Fwupd 1.9.8 is now available for this open-source solution that facilities firmware updating on Linux systems for system firmware as well as various devices/peripherals.

Fwupd 1.9.8 has a number of general bug fixes, various quirks/workarounds for buggy hardware, and other mostly routine updates.

What tends to be the most interesting with new Fwupd releases are the expanded hardware support. For this newest point release is adding support for Kinetic SST/MST DisplayPort converts as well as Wacom Cintiq Pro drawing tablets. The Wacom Cintiq Pros now supported for firmware updating on Linux are the DTH172 and DTH227 models.

Wacom Cintiq Pro product page


The Cintiq Pro drawing displays/tablets are quite high-end with the Wacom Cintiq Pro 22 for example retailing for $2,999 USD.

Downloads and more details on the new Fwupd release via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Fwupd 1.9.7 Adds Support For More Logitech, Synaptics & Western Digital Hardware
Fwupd 1.9.6 Brings Linux Firmware Updating For AMD Graphics Cards
Fwupd 1.9.5 Released With Optional Passim Support, Firmware Updating For New Devices
Fwupd 1.9.4 Released With Linux Firmware Updating For More Devices
Fwupd 1.9.3 Adds Linux Firmware Updating Support For A Few New Devices
Fwupd 1.9.2 Released With Support For Firmware Updating On More Hardware
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
KDE Plasma 6.0 Is Enabling Wayland By Default, Initial Support For HDR-Capable Games
RISC-V With Linux 6.7 Gains Optimized TLB Flushing, Software Shadow Call Stacks
The Linux 6.7 Merge Window Is Massive With Many New Features
NVIDIA Pushes 62MB Of GSP Binary Firmware Blobs Into Linux-Firmware.Git
OpenZFS Lands Exciting RAIDZ Expansion Feature
systemd 255-rc1 Brings "Blue Screen of Death" Support & New Tool To Spawn VMs
Rust-Written GUI Toolkit Slint 1.3 Brings Initial Android Port, Native Styles On Windows
Wine 8.20 Closes 13 Year Old Bug To Register URL Protocol Handlers On Linux