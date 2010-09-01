Fwupd 1.9.10 Adds LoongArch Support & Firmware Updating For A ~$1k USD Web Camera

Red Hat's Richard Hughes just released Fwupd 1.9.10 as the newest version of this open-source utility for facilitating device and system firmware/BIOS updates under Linux in conjunction with the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) for the easy distribution of such firmware updates.With Fwupd 1.9.10 there is now support for the LoongArch64 CPU architecture out of China that is based on MIPS64 and inspired by RISC-V. Fwupd 1.9.10 also adds support for "not_hardware" requirements, support for per-release priority attributes, and more than one dozen different bug fixes across different areas of this software package.

When it comes to new hardware support in Fwupd 1.9.10, the lone new device now supported is the AVer CAM520 Pro3. The AVer CAM520 Pro3 is a ~$1k USD conference camera as a web camera intended for large meeting rooms or education environments. This is a 1080p camera that supports panning / tilting / zooming via a remote control and other features.Downloads and more details on Fwupd 1.9.10 via GitHub